Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music”, said on Monday she was “blessed” to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival.

The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar in 1965 for playing the strict but kind-hearted nanny Mary Poppins, held up and kissed the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award to an applauding audience.

“I consider myself so blessed to have spent a large part of my professional life in the cinema arts,” she said.