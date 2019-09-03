CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
The English actress, 83, kissed the special Golden Lion award and said she felt "so blessed" for having such a fairytale career.
'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
The 76th Venice Film Festival - Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement ceremony - Venice, Italy, September 2, 2019 - Julie Andrews kisses the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
September 3, 2019

Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music”, said on Monday she was “blessed” to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival.

The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar in 1965 for playing the strict but kind-hearted nanny Mary Poppins, held up and kissed the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award to an applauding audience.

“I consider myself so blessed to have spent a large part of my professional life in the cinema arts,” she said.

RECOMMENDED

“I still marvel at the fact that I was the lucky girl who was asked to play those wonderful roles.”

Andrews began her career as a child actress on the London West End before heading to Broadway.

“Mary Poppins” turned her into an international star, and she has gone on to feature in movies such as “Victor/Victoria” and “The Princess Diaries”, and most recently lent her voice to 2018 blockbuster “Aquaman”.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo