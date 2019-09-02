Germany's first giant panda cubs have been born and their mother, Meng Meng, is doing a wonderful job looking after the pink twins who bear no resemblance to their black-and-white furry parents, Berlin Zoo announced on Monday.

Immediately after the first birth, the mother placed the creature on her belly and warmed it with her large paws and soft fur, said the zoo. Within an hour, a second cub had been born.

"On Saturday evening, Berlin's panda population doubled as Germany welcomed its first-ever panda offspring — two of them!" the Zoo said, adding that mother and cubs were all in good health.

The zoo is also home to the cubs' father, Jiao Ching.

As pandas with twins usually raise only one of the cubs, the zoo is actively supporting Meng Meng, 6, in the rearing process and has enlisted experts from China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding Zoo to help.

It is notoriously difficult to get giant pandas to mate and with only 1,864 adults living in their natural habitat, every new cub is an important contribution to the conservation of the species, said Berlin Zoo director and vet Andreas Knieriem.