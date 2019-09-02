Immanuel Wallerstein, a prominent American political scientist, famed for his longstanding opposition to capitalism and its global elites, passed away on Sunday.

Wallerstein posited that in modern times there are no longer several systems separated by imperial borders and led by different dynasties, as there has been during much of human history.

According to the socialist professor, there is only one world system led by the capitalist order and even current nation-states are mere competing forces in this system.

"There are not, and cannot be multiple capitalisms because capitalism is a singular structure that is the defining feature of the modern world system," the professor famously declared.

In the 1970s, he coined the term ‘antisystemic movement’ to offer alternatives to the world system. His magnum opus wasThe Modern World System,first published in 1974. Other prominent works, among whichWorld Systems Analysishad a special place, were widely celebrated.

His powerful criticism of the global system, which was marked by his denunciation of capitalism’s inhumane treatment of its human subjects by turning them into mere market products, made him a great inspiration for the anti-globalist movement.

According to him, the new world system has no central structure, it only has a core, periphery and semi-periphery regions led by Marx’s capitalist mode of production, unlike in previous eras, when there was always a political nucleus.

Fateful article

Wallerstein wrote his last article on July 1, almost prophetically, it read like it was written by someone who knew his death was approaching and titled - This is the end; this is the beginning.

The professor consistently wrote commentary virtually every month since 1998. In his latest, he declared that it would truly be his last one.

“This is the 500th such commentary. This will be the last commentary ever,” wrote the 88-year-old intellectual.

“I have devoted myself to writing these commentaries with complete regularity. But no one lives forever, and there is no way I can continue doing these commentaries much longer,” he continued.

“So, sometime ago I said to myself I will try to make it to number 500 and then call it quits. I have made it to 500 and I am calling it quits.”

Two months after he quit, the professor passed away.