Turkey topple Japan in basketball World Cup match
Turkey got a good start to this year's World Cup in China, winning against Japan in the Group E match at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.
Dogus Balbay of Turkey (R) in action during 2019 FIBA World Cup Group E match between Turkey and Japan at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai, China on September 01, 2019. / AA
September 1, 2019

Turkey edged past Japan 86-67 in a 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup match on Sunday.

Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova and shooting guard Melih Mahmutoglu showed strong performances against Japan, scoring 17 points each. Ilyasova also took nine rebounds.

Turkish star Cedi Osman racked up 12 points for his team, and his teammate Furkan Korkmaz got 10.

On the other side, Japanese star Rui Hachimura and center Nick Fazekas got 15 points apiece.

Hachimura also grabbed seven rebounds.

In addition, Japan's shooting guard Daiki Tanaka and small forward Yuta Watanabe completed Sunday's showdown with 11 points each.

Turkey will meet the defending world champion US in the next game on Tuesday.

The tournament is set to last through Sept. 15, bringing a record 32 countries together to compete for the title.

Joining the tournament for the fifth time, Turkey is in the same group as Japan, the US, and the Czech Republic.

In 2010, the Turkish basketball team posted their best World Cup tournament yet when they met the US in the final. The US won that game 81-64, with Turkey laying claim to the number two honours.

Sunday's results:

Group H: Canada - Australia: 92-108

Group F: New Zealand - Brazil: 94-102

Group E: Turkey - Japan: 86-67

SOURCE:AA
