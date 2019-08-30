Spanish director Pedro Almodovar added a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to his list of accolades on Thursday, when the Venice Film Festival presented him with the prize for a long and illustrious career.

The 69-year old Oscar winner, known for acclaimed films such as “Talk to Her”, “Volver” and most recently his loosely autobiographical portrait “Pain and Glory”, made his debut at the festival in 1983 with the comic drama “Dark Habits”.

He was nominated for the festival’s top Golden Lion prize in 1988 for “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”, a movie that brought him international recognition.

“Venice... is the place where I was born (made) as a director. For me this is something very special,” Almodovar told reporters.