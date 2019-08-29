The US is ready and willing to help Brazil fight forest fires in the Amazon, an aide to President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but only if it involves working with the Brazilian government.

"The US stands ready to assist Brazil in efforts to combat fires in the Amazon," National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis tweeted late Wednesday.

But the Trump administration prefers a plan that includes a discussion with Brazil's government, he said.

"We didn't agree to a G7 initiative that failed to include consultations w/@jairbolsonaro. The most constructive way to assist w/ Brazil's ongoing efforts is in coordination w/ the Brazilian Gov."

Bolsonaro's clash with EU

On Monday the countries of the G7 –– Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, pledged $20 million to tackle blazes engulfing parts of the world's largest rainforest that is crucial for maintaining a stable global climate.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly clashed with European leaders, especially France's President Emmanuel Macron, over Brazil's handling of the Amazon crisis.