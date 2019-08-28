Race car driver Jessi Combs, host of the TV series "All Girls Garage," was killed in a high-speed crash while trying to set a new land-speed record, her family said in a statement on Wednesday.

The details of the crash were not released.

"Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012," the statement said.

"Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history."

'Amazing spirit'