As raising money online for various causes becomes a trend around the world, crowdfunding is also gaining traction in India. Analysts say online platforms could play a particularly important role in bridging the wealth gap.

But as crowdfunding becomes more popular, many also point out that it can be hard to know if donations are going to the right place.

TRT World's Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai.

When Nishant Patkar found out he needed a kidney transplant, he knew he wouldn't be able to afford it. It was thanks to an Indian crowdfunding website he was able to cover the costs of the operation and get a new lease on life.