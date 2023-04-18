TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye set to open 3 additional boron processing plants: President Erdogan
Türkiye is the world's largest boron producer, accounting for approximately 73% of global boron reserves.
Türkiye set to open 3 additional boron processing plants: President Erdogan
Boron is used in a number of different applications, such as in the production of fiberglass, ceramics, and semiconductors. / Photo: AA / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
April 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to open three additional boron processing plants in central Eskisehir province.

"This year, we will add three new boron processing plants to Eskisehir which account for an investment value of 501 million liras ($25.8 million)," Erdogan said at a mass opening ceremony in Eskisehir on Tuesday.

Boron is used in a number of different applications, such as in the production of fiberglass, ceramics, and semiconductors. It is also an important nutrient for plants, and is used as a supplement in fertilizers.

Türkiye is the world's largest boron producer, accounting for approximately 73% of global boron reserves.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan said the "pilot facility" opened in Eskisehir will begin processing 1,200 tons of ore, which contains boron, per year in the first stage establishing another "facility that will increase the annual production to 570,000 tons immediately."

Erdogan also discussed the process of making Türkiye's first electric train, saying that the "design, manufacture and assembly of the locomotive and subsystems of the first domestic electric locomotive, E5000, will be completed and then, testing and certification will be launched."

"Here, we will manufacture 500 locomotives that Türkiye will need in the next 10 years," he added.

READ MORE:Five things to know about Sakarya, Türkiye’s biggest offshore gas field

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia