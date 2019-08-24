Ewan McGregor will reprise his "Star Wars" role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in a series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, the actor announced to fans of the beloved movie franchise on Friday.

"It's been four years of saying 'well, I don't know,'" in response to fan questions, McGregor told the crowd. "Now I can say 'yes, we're going to do it.'"

McGregor played the younger version of the Jedi master in the three "Star Wars" prequel movies starting with 1999's "The Phantom Menace."

Filming of the series is expected to start next year, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said.

Disney also released the first footage from "The Mandalorian," a live-action "Star Wars" series made for Disney+, about a group of people from the planet Mandalore. The most famous is the helmeted Boba Fett from George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy.

Pedro Pascal, an actor known for roles on "Game of Thrones" and "Narcos," will star in the new series.

"Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," a voice said in a trailer for the series.