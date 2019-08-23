POLITICS
4 MIN READ
US Open makes changes after Serena-Ramos incident
The United States Tennis Association says that this year for the first time at the Grand Slam it will post code violations on the scoreboard as they occur to avoid confusing fans like last year.
US Open makes changes after Serena-Ramos incident
Serena Williams, right, talks with chair umpire Carlos Ramos as Naomi Osaka, of Japan, listens during the women's final of the US Open tennis tournament, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
August 23, 2019

A year after Serena Williams infamously clashed with an umpire during her US Open final loss over being assessed multiple violations that confused some viewers, tournament organisers have unveiled changes to make such rulings clearer to fans.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which runs the US Open, said on Friday that this year for the first time at the Grand Slam it will post code violations on the scoreboard as they occur.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos, in line with the Grand Slam rule book, warned Williams for a coaching violation during last year's showpiece with Japan's Naomi Osaka before deducting a point and later a game for her behaviour, which included a smashed racket and calling him a "liar" and thief."

During the post-match trophy presentation a tearful Osaka, who had just won her maiden career Grand Slam title, stood on court while many confused fans who did not understand what was happening as the rules were applied, booed the proceedings.

"We are looking for ways to increase the fan awareness of what's going on in stadium," chief umpire Jake Garner told reporters. "When a violation is given, it will appear on the scoreboards on each court. So again, just to make the fans more aware of what's going on."

In another bid to avoid confusion with how rules are applied the USTA said match officials will be more widely available to broadcasters while during the semi-finals and final an official will be on Twitter throughout the match explaining the rules.

RECOMMENDED

During last year's final Williams told Ramos he would not be "on another court of mine as long as you live" and the Portuguese will not oversee any matches at the US Open involving the six-time champion or her older sister Venus.

"It's not the first time that we made decisions that where it's good for the tournament, good for the players, good for the umpires, as well, to not be on those matches," said tournament referee Soeren Friemel.

"In the end, our goal is to assign the best chair umpire for the right match. So in taking all those factors into consideration, the decision was made that he would not do any of the Williams sisters' matches."

USTA chief executive of professional tennis Stacey Allaster said the Williams sisters did not put in a request to be kept apart from Ramos, who will still be considered for all high-profile matches.

"No, no, the request has not come in," said Allaster. "This is our collective decision. We want to focus on the competition."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios