POLITICS
2 MIN READ
WADA suspends India dope testing lab
World Anti-Doping Agency suspends accreditation of National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi, barring the facility from conducting any anti-doping tests for up to six months.
WADA suspends India dope testing lab
Any samples not yet tested or undergoing a confirmation procedure will be moved to another WADA-accredited laboratory, WADA says. / AP
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
August 23, 2019

The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has been suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The suspension, which took effect on Tuesday, prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

Any samples not yet tested or undergoing a confirmation procedure will be moved to another WADA-accredited laboratory.

"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," WADA said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

WADA said in a statement that it had found non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories during a site visit.

If the laboratory satisfies WADA's Laboratory Expert Group that it has addressed the issues it may apply for early reinstatement.

WADA also said it could extend the suspension for another six months should the laboratory not address non-conformities. 

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin