The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi has been suspended for up to six months for not conforming to international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The suspension, which took effect on Tuesday, prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

Any samples not yet tested or undergoing a confirmation procedure will be moved to another WADA-accredited laboratory.

"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," WADA said in a statement.