Marvel's superhero films could lose their most famous character after Sony confirmed Tuesday that talks over its deal to share Spider-Man with the Disney-owned studio have broken down.

But while the teen web-slinger has for decades been the crown jewel of the Marvel comic book empire on which the films are based, Sony owns the character's movie rights.

He only began appearing in Disney-owned Marvel's "cinematic universe" after the Hollywood giants stuck an almost-unprecedented, and still highly secretive, 2015 deal to co-produce and split profits across the films.

A key aspect of that partnership has now broken down.

Sony confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige –– widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade –– will no longer produce Spider-Man films, with a spokesman adding the studio was "disappointed."

"We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him... do not allow time for him to work on IP (intellectual property) they do not own," the Sony spokesman said in a statement sent to AFP.

The separation makes it "almost certain" that the character Spider-Man will be absent from crossover appearances in future Marvel films, according to Hollywood Reporter journalist Graeme McMillan.

Multiple Hollywood media outlets reported earlier on Tuesday that Disney and Sony had failed to agree on financial terms for future Spider-Man films.