An Australian court by a 2-1 majority ruling on Wednesday upheld convictions against Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of children sex abuse.

The Victoria state Court of Appeal rejected Cardinal George Pell's appeal of the unanimous verdicts a jury issued in December finding Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 and 1997.

At the time, Pell had just become archbishop of Australia's second largest city and had set up a world-first compensation arrangement for victims of clergy sexual abuse.

His lawyers are expected to appeal the decision in the High Court, Australia's final arbiter.

Pell, 78, showed no emotion when Chief Justice Anne Ferguson read the verdict to a packed courtroom but bowed his head moments later. He wore a cleric's collar but not his cardinal's ring. Pell had arrived at the court in a prison van and was handcuffed as he was led away by a guard.

Canberra-based journalist Karen Middleton has more on the story.

Vatican investigation

The Vatican, which is conducting its own investigation into sex abuse allegations against Pell, is expected to comment on the court's ruling later on Wednesday.

Pell is no longer a member of Pope Francis' council of cardinals or a Vatican official.

Clerical sexual abuse and the Catholic church's handling of such cases worldwide have thrown Francis' papacy into turmoil.

In a little more than a year, the pope has acknowledged he made "grave errors" in Chile's worst cover-up, Pell was convicted of abuse, a French cardinal was convicted of failing to report a pedophile, and a third cardinal, former US church leader Theodore McCarrick, was defrocked after a Vatican investigation determined he molested children and adults.