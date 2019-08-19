Bayern Munich completed the loan signing of Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on Monday.

The German club said the 27-year-old Coutinho passed a medical examination on Sunday and signed a contract through June 2020, when it has the option of making the loan permanent.

"All parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the agreement," Bayern said.

But Barcelona said the German club "will pay 8.5 million euros ($9.4 million) and the player's wages. The agreement also sees an option to buy for Bayern fixed at 120 million euros ($133 million)."

Coutinho will wear the No. 10 for Bayern.

"Coutinho made it very clear to us during the negotiations that he really wanted to switch to Bayern," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "He's a world-class player with great ability who can play in various positions in attack."

Although Coutinho failed to live up to expectations after joining Barcelona in January 2018 for a club-record transfer from Liverpool worth 160 million euros (then $192 million), his arrival in Germany has also been welcomed by Bayern's club rivals.