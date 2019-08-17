POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan
Coutinho, 27, joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record fee of $133 million plus $50 million in variables.
Coutinho to join Bayern Munich on season-long loan
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho. / Reuters
Saliha ErenSaliha Eren
August 17, 2019

Barcelona’s record signing Philippe Coutinho is set to move to Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday.

The Brazil midfielder travelled with Barca to their opening La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao but was left out of the matchday squad.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the loan of Coutinho,” director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor told reporters.

Coutinho, 27, joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record fee of $133 million plus $50 million in variables.

RECOMMENDED

“There are still some issues pending such as the contract signature and the medical check but we have an agreement,” Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told ZDF television.

“We are delighted to have brought him to Bayern. It is a one-year loan deal with an option to buy him for Bayern. He is a very versatile player who will surely give us a lot of options.”

The Brazilian played 76 games for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, but struggled to dovetail with his fellow attackers and has not had the intended impact on the team, despite winning two consecutive La Liga titles.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan