Chelsea coach Frank Lampard says he felt "disgusted" when he heard about the racist abuse striker Tammy Abraham received following their UEFA Super Cup loss to Liverpool and urged social media companies to take stricter action.

Abraham took the decisive penalty at 5-4 on Wednesday and saw his effort saved by goalkeeper Adrian which handed European champions Liverpool the trophy in Istanbul, after which the 21-year-old was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

"Obviously Tammy is more than disappointed, who wouldn't be? I'm disgusted by this so-called Chelsea fan," Lampard told reporters ahead of the visit of Leicester City in the Premier League. "I'm so angry for Tammy... for us as a club, because that's not what we're about.

"I don't know how it's allowed on (social media) platforms, it's too easy. Something needs to be done, as well as obviously changing mindsets completely.

"Tammy asked me to take the fifth penalty because he wanted to stand up on a big night when the world was watching. Moments afterwards, somebody sitting behind a keyboard or a phone has said the most disgusting things possible."

British anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out and Premier League players such as Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard offered their support to the striker in the wake of the abuse.