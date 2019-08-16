Roger Federer crashed to a third-round defeat in a first-time meeting with Andrey Rublev, who posted a 6-3, 6-4 upset on Thursday at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The seven-time Cincinnati champion, who turned 38 last week, was unable to make an impression as he played only his second match since losing the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.

"I struggled on my serve early on. Got broken the first service games, and there you have it," Federer said. "That sort of set the tone for the match maybe a little bit.

"But the combination was tough: he was playing well. I was maybe struggling especially on the offensive. I didn't think I was feeling the ball badly, but sometimes can't rely on that serve to the one-two punch."

Rublev, a 21-year-old Russian qualifier who missed months last season with injury, was shell-shocked at his win over the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's an amazing feeling when you play such a legend as Roger," he said. "At least 99 percent of the crowd was supporting him.

"Today I was just trying to do my best. I told myself I need to play every point to the end. No matter what the situation, I kept fighting."