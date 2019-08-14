American rapper A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault Wednesday in Sweden, where his jailing after a Stockholm street brawl drew the close attention of US President Donald Trump.

A judge and jury found the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his two bodyguards hit and kicked a 19-year-old man during the June 30 fight. The defendants did not have to be at Stockholm District Court for the verdict and don't face an immediate return to detention.

After nearly a month behind bars, the three were released Aug. 2 and returned to the United States. The court gave them "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions, meaning they don't have to serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in Sweden again.

They were ordered to a pay a total of $1,310 (12,500 kronor) in compensation to the victim.

Slobodan Jovicic, the Grammy-nominated artist's Swedish defence lawyer, said he had been looking for "a complete acquittal" and was disappointed by the verdict.

Mayers had pleaded self-defence. He said the fight happened after he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men he claimed had persisted in following his entourage.

One of them picked a fight with one of the bodyguards, Mayers, 30, said during his trial.

But the court concluded the defendants "were not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence," according to a summary of the verdict.

"In an overall assessment the court finds that the assault has not been of such a serious nature that a prison sentence must be chosen," the summary states.

During the trial, prosecutors played video footage that showed the Mayers throwing a young man to the ground.

Presiding Judge Per Lennerbrant said the evidence shows 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari was struck in the back of the head with a bottle but that it could "not be established by whom."