Liverpool returns to the scene of its most dramatic European triumph when it faces Chelsea in Istanbul for the Super Cup on Wednesday, the first major men's European final to be refereed by a woman.

For any Liverpool fan, Istanbul brings back memories of the thrilling comeback from 3-0 down to win the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005.

The Super Cup is little more than a ceremonial opener for the new European season, but a win could give Champions League winner Liverpool and already struggling Europa League winner Chelsea some valuable early-season momentum.

For Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, it's a chance to continue a strong start to the season after their 4-1 thrashing of Norwich on the opening day of the Premier League on Friday. New manager Frank Lampard and Chelsea must bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Manchester United.

Liverpool is unbeaten against English teams in Europe over six games stretching back to 2009 when it lost a Champions League quarterfinal to Chelsea.

Breaking new ground

Fresh off refereeing the Women's World Cup final, France's Stephanie Frappart will be in the spotlight when she controls Wednesday's game.

Frappart is no stranger to men's games after making her debut in the French league in April.

She was calm under pressure when the United States beat the Netherlands in July's Women's World Cup final, using the video assistant referee system to award the penalty for the US to take the lead.

"Stephanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world," UEFA refereeing chief Roberto Rosetti said this month. "She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage."

Frappart is not quite the first woman to referee European men's games — Swiss referee Nicole Petignat handled three UEFA Cup qualifiers over a decade ago. Frappart is by far the most high profile.

Absent Alisson

One game into the season is a bit early for an injury crisis.

However, after first-choice goalkeeper Alisson hurt his calf on Friday, Klopp was left with new signing Adrian as his only fit keeper.