Virat Kohli posted a century and became India's second-highest scorer in one-day international (ODI) cricket as he guided his team to a 59-run win over West Indies on Sunday, and a 1-0 lead with a game remaining in the series.

Chris Gayle reached two milestones in his team's defeat, becoming the all-time leading scorer for West Indies in the format while also becoming the first West Indian to play 300 ODIs.

India posted 279-7 after winning the toss at Queen's Park Oval and choosing to bat.

West Indies was all out for 210 in 42 overs chasing a revised target of 270 from 46 overs because of rain.

Kohli scored 120 from 125 balls and passed Sourav Ganguly's career mark to move into No. 2 on India's all-time list of ODI scorers behind only Sachin Tendulkar.

He was finally dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite (3-53), caught by Kemar Roach at long-off.

His 42nd ODI century included 14 boundaries and one six and lifted his career tally to 11,406 runs in ODI cricket.