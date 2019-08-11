Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed concern over the escalated tension in Yemen’s interim capital of Aden in recent days.

“We are very concerned about the recent armed clashes in Yemen’s Aden city, which has killed or wounded many Yemenis,” the ministry said in a written statement.

It is saddening that the clashes also continued on the Eid al-Adha, a Muslim religious holiday, during which peace, friendship and solidarity should prevail, the statement read.

The ministry called on all the parties in Yemen to refrain from any steps which will further escalate the political and humanitarian crisis in the country, and to seek for a solution through dialogue.