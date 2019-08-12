Luxury fashion brands Versace and Coach have apologised for making perceived affronts to China's national sovereignty on T-shirts, mistakes that cost them their high-profile Chinese brand ambassadors.

Versace was criticised on Sunday for a T-shirt that implied Hong Kong and Macau – both semi-autonomous cities under China – were independent.

Hong Kong, operated under China's "one country, two systems" policy, has become particularly sensitive in the mainland as the Asian financial hub has been plunged into months of pro-democracy protests.

On Monday, images of a 2018 Coach T-shirt that said Taiwan – a self-ruled democratic island – and Hong Kong were not part of China again provoked anger online.

Both companies have tried to minimise the damage.

Coach said in a statement Monday that the clothes with the "serious inaccuracy" had been pulled, adding that they were "fully aware of the severity of this error and deeply regret it".

The brand corrected its website as well, after Chinese users shared screenshots online showing Hong Kong in a "Find By Country" drop-down list.

Versace has also apologised. "We love China and resolutely respect China's territorial national sovereignty," the Italian brand wrote on its Weibo account on Sunday.

The controversial T-shirts were removed from its official sales channels and "destroyed" on July 24, the company explained.

Chinese users online, however, were not mollified.