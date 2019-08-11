CULTURE
'Hobbs & Shaw' loses speed but still leads North American box office
There was a drop-off from the previous weekend's $60 million, but was enough to keep the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham action film ahead of new Lionsgate release "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,"
In this file photo taken on July 13, 2019 US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of "Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw," at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. / AFP
By Asena Boşnak
August 11, 2019

Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" slowed a bit but clung to the top spot in North American theatres this weekend, taking in an estimated $25.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

That was a drop-off from the previous weekend's $60 million, but was enough to keep the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham action film ahead of new Lionsgate release "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," which placed second with $20.8 million for the three-day weekend.

"Scary Stories," based on the children's horror books, was produced by actor Guillermo del Toro.

The movie stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush in a story about small-town teenagers who are tormented by a book they removed from a haunted house in 1968.

In third place, in its fourth week out, was Disney's "The Lion King," at $20 million. The remake of the popular 1994 film has an all-star voice cast including Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Fourth spot went to new Paramount comedy "Dora & the Lost City of Gold," at $17 million. The live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon kids' program "Dora the Explorer" features Isabela Moner, who became a bona fide movie star with 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight."

And placing fifth, in its second week out, was Sony's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at $11.6 million. The Quentin Tarantino film -- which he says is the ninth of the 10 he plans to make -- stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino in a drama set in the changing Hollywood of 1969.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" ($8.1 million)

"The Kitchen" ($5.5 million)

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" ($5.3 million)

"Toy Story 4" ($4.4 million)

"The Farewell" ($2.2 million)

SOURCE:AFP
