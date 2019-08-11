POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Manchester United beats Chelsea 4-0 thrashing on Lampard's coaching debut
The season-opening match was Frank Lampard's debut as a Premier League coach for Chelsea.
Manchester United beats Chelsea 4-0 thrashing on Lampard's coaching debut
Manchester United's Anthony Martial, 2nd right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
August 11, 2019

Marcus Rashford scored twice, Anthony Martial grabbed another and substitute Daniel James completed the rout on his debut, but it was also an impressive defensive performance from United with the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire, playing his role in keeping the visitors at bay.

Maguire, who completed his $97 million transfer from Leicester last Monday, played from the start on his United debut.

Chelsea dominated possession, twice hit the post and had more efforts on goal, but the visitors were picked apart by counterattacks with United midfielder Paul Pogba showing his importance to the side with two assists.

Tammy Abraham struck the left post early on for Chelsea, which had Mateo Kovacic involved in the thick of the action early on. The Croat also set up Pedro's effort almost straight afterwards.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga easily gathered Martial's effort after the French winger was gifted the ball by defender Kurt Zouma, whose day was about to get worse.

While Chelsea looked confident, the side had a blow when Zouma brought Rashford down with a clumsy challenge in the 17th. Rashford took his time before sending the resulting penalty to the top left corner.

Momentum switched as Chelsea looked rattled by the setback. Martial continued to probe, having a shot blocked after good work from Pogba.

RECOMMENDED

The visitors recovered toward the end of the half when Ross Barkley had an effort saved and Emerson was the next to hit the post.

Chelsea maintained its pressure in the second half when Emerson drew a smart save from David de Gea.

Christian Pulisic came on for his Chelsea debut in the 58th and the American was given a tough welcome to the Premier League when his run was stopped abruptly by Pogba's shoulder.

United defended in numbers, frustrating the visitors' attack, and its second goal started with Maguire at the back after the 26-year-old won the ball from Abraham. Andreas Pereira crossed for Martial to convert from close range in the 65th, and Chelsea was still recovering when Pogba floated the ball over and Rashford went through in the 67th for 3-0.

Pogba set up James to make it 4-0 in the 81st with a deflected shot taking the ball past Kepa.

"It is a great start for myself and the team. We rode our luck a bit first-half but second we were much more ourselves," said United's Harry Maguire, who won man-of-the-match in his first game as the world's most expensive defender.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices