Muslims all around the world flocked to prayer grounds to perform the Eid prayers on the first of the four-day Eid Al Adha holiday on Sunday.

Following the prayers, many began to slaughter their animals, a ritual that commemorates the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim —also known as Abraham to Christians and Jews — to sacrifice his son on God’s command.

Celebrations start with a special Eid prayer which is followed by animal sacrifice. The meat of sacrificed animal has to be shared those who are in need.

People visit their relatives and neighbours and give presents to each other. Young people kiss elders' hands as a sign of respect.

The holy day is also a chance for charity, social gatherings, festive meals and gift-giving.

Asia

Chinese Muslims came together at Niujie Mosque in the capital Beijing, where police took extra security measures.

The mosque, which is among the oldest in the country, was filled with hundreds of Muslim worshippers who performed the Eid prayers and greeted each other.

Islam has been practised in China for more than 1,400 years and 10 out of 56 ethnic groups are predominantly Muslims. The Muslim ethnic groups — Hui, Uighurs, Kyrgyzs, Kazakhs, Tajiks, Tatars, Uzbeks, Salars, Bao’ans, and Dongshiangs — mostly live in northern and northwestern China.

In Kyrgyzstan, hundreds of Muslims gathered in front of the prime ministry building to perform prayers. In the sermon, the mufti underlined the importance of patience, forgiveness, exchanging gifts and said the meat of sacrificed animals must be given to those in need.

In Uzbekistan, thousands of people thronged to mosques early in the morning. Some people were seen praying in the streets due to overcrowded mosques. Security forces closed some streets and security measures were taken around the mosques.

Muslims in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Nur Sultan performed their Eid prayers in 11 mosques before they started sacrificing animals.

Muslims in the newly-autonomous southern region of Bangsamoro in the Philippines celebrated their first Eid Al Adha.

A large number of people, including women and children attended the Eid prayer.

Balkans

Muslims living in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo welcomed the Eid Al Adha.

Thousands of Muslims flocked to mosques in the morning to perform the Eid prayer, exchanged Eid greetings with their loved ones and then sacrificed animals.

Europe

Muslims living in the Swedish capital of Stockholm gathered at the nearest mosques in the early morning for prayers.