The release of a film criticised by conservatives as portraying a group of liberals hunting supporters of Donald Trump has been indefinitely postponed, Universal Pictures said Saturday.

Universal had slated the movie, "The Hunt," for a September 27 release.

But in a tweet Friday that appeared to refer to the film, Trump slammed it as "racist," fanning criticism from the right that its timing was particularly poor after recent mass shootings in the US.

Universal said that "after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film."

It said that while it supported "bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller... we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."

"The Hunt" has been billed as an ultraviolent satire about America's deep political divide. Its plot has people who have been kidnapped from traditionally Republican regions waking up in a field surrounded by "elite" hunters, who proceed to gun them down.

A promotional poster for the film warns: "Hunting Season Open: Only designated people may be hunted at the manor."