A house painted bright pink and adorned with two giant "emoji" faces is the latest salvo in a bitter feud between neighbours of a wealthy Los Angeles area beach town.

In a bid to preserve its distinctive "small-town feel," Manhattan Beach banned short-term rentals lasting fewer than 30 days a few years ago.

Despite this, the owner of a house on 39th Street, a stone's throw from the beach, listed her property on the Airbnb lettings website.

Kathryn Kidd was reported to local authorities by a group of neighbours and fined $4,000 in May.

A few weeks later, the contentious house was repainted a garish pink and was decorated with the two large yellow emoji faces sporting fake eyelashes.

One has his mouth zipped shut, while the other is depicted with his tongue hanging out and his eyes rolled in a delirious fashion.

Neighbours believe the emojis are designed to poke fun at them.