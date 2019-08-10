US financier Jeffrey Epstein, awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex, was found dead in jail Saturday from an apparent suicide, triggering outcry over how the high-profile detainee could die in custody.

The government and FBI immediately launched probes as politicians, law enforcement officials and alleged victims expressed shock that Epstein could take his own life when a reported failed suicide attempt two weeks ago meant he should have been under close watch.

Epstein, a convicted paedophile who befriended numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was found unresponsive around 6:30 am (1030 GMT) at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York from "an apparent suicide," the US Department of Justice said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

US Attorney General Bill Barr said he was "appalled" to learn of Epstein's death and instructed the Justice Department's inspector general to probe the circumstances.

"Mr Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr said in a statement.

The FBI is also investigating, the Justice Department said.

The New York Times and other media reported Epstein hanged himself. The city medical examiner's office confirmed Epstein's death but not the cause.

The 66-year-old had been found unconscious in his cell last month with marks on his neck.

His death came one day after a New York court released a tranche of sealed legal documents, providing new details about what prosecutors allege was Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

Epstein last appeared in court on July 31 when a judge told him that his trial wouldn't begin before next June.

'We need answers'

The wealthy hedge fund manager had been charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Epstein, who denied the charges, had faced up to 45 years in prison -- effectively the rest of his life -- if convicted.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal facility in Manhattan that often houses suspects awaiting or during trial, is considered one of the most secure penal establishments in the US.

Infamous Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman spent more than two years there.