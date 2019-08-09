Millions of Muslims around the world will begin celebrating the Feast of Sacrifice or Eid al Adha this Sunday, evoking the Quranic account of Prophet Abraham’s trial, in which he was ordered by God to sacrifice his most beloved possession, his son Ishmael.

Abraham, whose name etymologically means the father of nations, would have slaughtered his son following God’s command without question, but in the face of the Prophet’s sheer determination and strength of faith, God swapped Ishmael with a ram and Abraham slaughtered it instead.

Since the Prophet Mohammed’s era, Muslims have marked the incident by sacrificing animals.

After the sacrifice, Muslims share meat with the needy, who might not eat meat often, and their relatives, fulfilling God’s vision of brotherly relations.

They also visit each other to tighten their friendships and to heal old wounds.

How Islam explains Abraham’s trial

The Quran recounts the incident in a chapter called Saffat (The Aligners).

It first talks of Abraham’s happiness having received a “righteous [son]” but when the boy is of working age, the patriarch receives a vision commanding him to sacrifice his son on God’s orders.

“Now see what is thy view!” Abraham asked the son to which he responds: "O my father! Do as thou art commanded.”

During the run up to the sacrifice, Abraham is tested by Satan who tries to convince him to ignore God’s command by appealing to his ego, that of his wife, and that of his son.

With the help of the angel Gabriel, Abraham forces Satan away by pelting him with stones.