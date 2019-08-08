CULTURE
Egyptian artist paints murals to celebrate Hajj
Eid al Salwaawi uses simple tools like a handmade palm frond brush and a mixture of paint, vinegar, rosewater, gum Arabic and glue to paint colourful images on walls in Cairo
Artist Eid Al Salwaawi paints murals about the holy Kaaba and the rituals of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, in Cairo / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
August 8, 2019

Eid Al Salwaawi, 69, paints murals of the rituals of the hajj pilgrimage on the walls of a house in Cairo's Sayeda Zainab neighbourhood.

Sometimes he volunteers to paint scenes that celebrate the haj and religious stories and lessons, other times he is paid.

Every year, Muslims travel from around the world to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to complete the hajj, one of the five pillars of their faith. This year's hajj will conclude on Sunday.

Salwaawi said the hajj scenes he saw on the walls of houses in his home village as a child in northern Aswan captured his imagination. "So I draw camel caravans and soldiers wearing traditional hats guarding them," he said.

He uses simple tools like a handmade palm frond brush and a mixture of paint, vinegar, rosewater, gum Arabic and glue.

One mural depicts women as they embark on the pilgrimage, dressed in bright colours, another shows a caravan carrying the tapestry that covers the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam. He adorns his works with prayers and Quranic verses.

Each mural takes him between two and three hours.

SOURCE:Reuters
