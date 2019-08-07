POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
Issies microblogging website's settings may have used data for personalised ads without a user's permission, said Twitter, adding they might have also include users’ engagement details with a particular ad.
Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 7, 2019

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it may have used data for personalised ads without a user's permission due to issues with the microblogging website's settings.

The company said it recently discovered those issues and fixed them on Monday, although it hasn't yet determined who may have been impacted.

Consumer data is a powerful tool that companies use to decide where to place advertisements, what content to feature, and which consumers might be interested in the product.

Big technology companies have been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over their data sharing practices.

RECOMMENDED

The data that Twitter said it might have used include a person's country code, their engagement details with a particular ad and inferences made about the devices they use.

"You trust us to follow your choices and we failed here," Twitter said on its website https://help.twitter.com/en/ads-settings, along with an apology and a promise to take steps to not repeat the "mistake."

Because of those issues, where a user's settings choices may not have worked as intended, Twitter said it could have shared a user's data with its advertising partners or displayed ads based on the information it collected without permission. 

Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat