Hiroshima on Tuesday marked the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city with its mayor renewing calls for eliminating such weapons.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui raised concerns in his peace address on Tuesday about the rise of self-centered politics in the world and urged leaders to steadily work toward achieving a world without atomic weapons.

He demanded Japan's government represent the wills of atomic bombing survivors and sign a UN nuclear weapons ban treaty.

Hiroshima is stepping up efforts to keep the memories of the calamity alive, as the survivors of the bombing, known as hibakusha, get older.

In April, the city's Peace Memorial Museum overhauled an exhibit of memorabilia from the bombing for the first time in 28 years.

Blast from the past