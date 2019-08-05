Universal's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" crossed the box office finish line in first place, debuting with $60.8 million from 4,253 North American locations.

The big-budget spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is expected to be an even bigger draw overseas, where the action franchise is hugely popular.

"Hobbs & Shaw" kicked off internationally with a robust $120 million for a global start of $180 million. Though standalone vehicles aren't always as muscular as official franchise sequels, "Hobbs & Shaw" will have to lure crowds across the globe throughout the dog days of summer to justify its sizable $200 million budget.

The "Fast & Furious" series has generated over $5 billion worldwide across eight films.

"We're very thrilled with the global release, a tremendous start with a big market like China still to come," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution.

Opening weekend crowds skewed expectedly male, with boys and men accounting for nearly 60% of tickets sold. "Hobbs & Shaw" enticed moviegoers young and old, as 50% of audiences were over the age of 25.

Those who showed up this weekend were high on the action and thrills, awarding the film with an A- CinemaScore and a 90% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Orr attributes the film's "very broad appeal" directly to Jonhson and his massive fanbase.

" David Leitch, The Rock and Jason Statham created an original and really thrilling adventure that complements the franchise tremendously well," he said.

Its $60 million domestic opening weekend marks the biggest bow for Johnson and Statham's careers outside of the main "Fast & Furious" franchise.

The $180 million figure also represents Universal's fifth-highest grossing global launch ever, behind "The Fate of the Furious," "Jurassic World," "Furious 7" and "Fifty Shades of Grey."