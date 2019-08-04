Ricardo Galvao, the sacked head of Brazil’s space research agency, said on Saturday the trend of sharply rising deforestation was undeniable, a day after he was fired following a public spat with President Jair Bolsonaro over data published by the agency.

“There is not the slightest doubt,” he told Reuters when asked whether the data pointed to a trend of significantly increasing deforestation. “Our data is absolutely correct.”

The sacking of Galvao, a respected physicist and member of the Brazilian Academy of Science, sent shockwaves through the country’s scientific community.

Environmentalists have also seen it as a dangerous attack on one of the key pillars of Brazil’s fight against climate change – the use of data from satellite imagery to measure and combat deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

The preservation of the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, is regarded as vital in the attempt to curb global warming due to its massive ability to absorb carbon from the air.

“I did not offer my resignation,” Galvao said when asked if he had jumped or been pushed.