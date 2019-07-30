POLITICS
3 MIN READ
India Davis Cup team set to tour Pakistan
India's cricket team has not toured Pakistan since 2007 and bilateral cricketing ties between them have remained suspended since 2008.
India Davis Cup team set to tour Pakistan
India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
July 30, 2019

An Indian team will travel to Pakistan for a Davis Cup tie in September, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has said, despite strained relations between the nations.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have gone to war three times since independence in the mid-20th century and another conflict nearly erupted earlier this year, giving an even spicier-than-usual geopolitical backdrop to sporting rivalries.

India's cricket team has not toured Pakistan since 2007 and bilateral cricketing ties between them have remained suspended since 2008.

Relations further soured in February this year after a suicide car bombing killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir putting question marks on the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie, which will be held on Sept. 14-15 in Islamabad.

"It's not a bilateral series, it's the World Cup of tennis. So no government clearance was required," AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told Reuters.

"We needed an invitation from the Pakistan Tennis Federation for the visa process which we have received. We are applying for the visas soon as it's a lengthy process."

RECOMMENDED

An Indian tennis team last toured Pakistan in 1964 for Davis Cup when they defeated the hosts 4-0 while Pakistan lost 3-2 in their last visit in 2006 in Mumbai.

Until a few years back Pakistan was forced to host its home Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel due to security concerns.

Chatterjee said the International Tennis Federation has put in place stringent security requirements to host Davis Cup ties and India's players are looking forward to winning the tie and progress to the World Group qualifier.

"The security arrangements are ensured by the ITF. Their officials will be present during the tie," Chatterjee added.

"We have not made any special security demands."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify