Egan Bernal all but clinched victory in the Tour de France, defending his overnight lead in the penultimate stage which left him only needing to cross the finish line on Sunday's twilight parade into Paris to become the first Colombian winner of cycling's greatest prize and its youngest in more than a century.

The champion-in-waiting said he was so nervous on the climb to Val Thorens in the Alps that he counted down the kilometres on the way up as defending champion and teammate Geraint Thomas ended the day in second overall, with Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk in third.

"I still have to get to Paris but it's incredible," said 22-year-old Bernal who will become the Tour's youngest winner since Francois Faber in 1909.

"I'm a little calmer now. I kept thinking 5km, 4km, 3km one less, one less to go each time as we came up the mountain.

"When we got to the finish and Geraint held out his hand I realised it was over and I was going to win the Tour de France."

The stage itself was won by 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali who broke from the main contenders late on to win by 17sec at the line where he raised his finger to his lips and to the sky.

'All real men cry'

Bernal and Thomas, co-captains at Team Ineos, crossed the winning line a few seconds ahead of their key rivals and smiled broadly at each other as they held hands in unity to mark the moment.

"I told Egan not to worry about the crying because all real men cry," said 2018 champion Thomas from Wales.

"He's an incredible talent and can dominate the race for years to come.

"It's a one-two for Ineos so things worked out not that bad. I'm disappointed not to have won, I didn't think last year Egan would be ready yet, but now I'm looking forward to a bit of downtime.

"Today is about Egan. He is a really solid guy with a great team and good people around him," added Thomas.