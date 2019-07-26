Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Friday announced his retirement from test matches with immediate effect, but reaffirmed his commitment to playing white-ball cricket.

Amir, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, featured in 36 tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game," the 27-year-old, who made his test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009, said in a statement.

"I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket."

"Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team's upcoming challenges, including next year's ICC T20 World Cup."

Amir was one of three Pakistan players jailed for his part in a spot-fixing scandal against England the previous year, when he was only 18.