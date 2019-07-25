A French aviation buff and inventor glided partway over the English Channel on a homemade "flyboard" on Thursday — then crashed in the sea.

Undeterred, he plans to try again.

After careful preparations, Franky Zapata took off from the French coastal town of Sangatte fastened to the small flying platform he designed.

From afar, it looked like he was skateboarding on the sky.

But as he descended for a refuelling stop about halfway across, the platform he was meant to land on was moving too much due to waves. So he was not able to grab onto it, and he fell into the water, his wife Christelle said.

He was rescued by French divers and is doing fine, she said.

"These are the kind of things that can happen," she said. He traveled more kilometres than he expected, and faster than he expected, so she said it wasn't a total disaster.