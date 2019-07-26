The 76th Venice Film Festival will feature three Netflix productions alongside Hollywood titles, embracing the streaming giant after the Cannes Film Festival excluded it for a second year in a row.

Among Venice's 21 competition titles, unveiled Thursday in Rome, is the Netflix-produced Panama Papers drama "The Laundromat," directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas.

Netflix will also present Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," starring Scarlett Johansson and Alan Alda, as well as David Michôd's "The King," with the latter debuting out of competition.

The world's oldest film festival also features Hollywood productions like Todd Phillips' "Joker" with Joaquin Phoenix in the comic book classic role, as well as Brad Pitt in the sci-fi space journey "Ad Astra," by James Gray.

The festival runs August 28 to September 7.