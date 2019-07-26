Chinese swim king Sun Yang is no drug cheat and has been the victim of "ill-informed" protests from athletes at the world championships, insists his Australian coach.

Denis Cotterell has worked with the 11-time world champion since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and maintains China's sporting idol is clean, claiming critics are guilty of double standards in casting Sun as the villain.

"He's not a drug cheat," Cotterell told AFP at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

"That's from everything, all my working with him, from the meticulous care he takes with what he ingests – everything I've seen from day dot."

"I don't know if people think he was given a magic pill at birth and it's sustained him for all of these successes," added Cotterell, pointing out Sun is one of the most tested athletes in the sport.

"You can't have the performances he's had over the years without doing the work. The longevity is what determines the difference between champions and super-champions. He's been tested year in, year out – hundreds of tests, winning every year over this period of 10 years."

However, swimmers have vilified Sun in South Korea this week following a leaked FINA doping panel report claiming the triple Olympic gold medallist allowed blood samples to be smashed with a hammer after being visited by testers last year.

Australia's Mack Horton refused to take the podium after losing to Sun in the 400 metres freestyle last weekend before Briton Duncan Scott also snubbed his offer to shake hands after Sun retained his 200m title.

'Nothing to hide'

"If he had anything to hide, why would he have even fronted?" asked Cotterell, referring to a test that took place at the athlete's Hangzhou villa in the early hours of September 5 last year.

"Why would he have given blood in the first place? He wasn't home when they arrived -- he could've just sat in his car and not fronted until it was registered as a miss."

Sun, who shot to fame at the 2012 London Olympics by winning 400m gold and setting a world record in the 1,500m, was cleared by FINA to compete this week after they agreed testers had failed to follow the correct protocol.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who will hear the case in September.