Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi has died in a military hospital at 92, after suffering from a number of health concerns.

The North-African country is set to hold parliamentary elections on October 6, with Presidential votes on November 17.

Tunisia's constitution dictates that Prime Minister Youssef Chahed assume the role of interim president for no longer than 60 days.

Essebsi was elected President of Tunisia in December 2014 in the first presidential elections following a popular uprising that saw the fall of autocratic leader Zine al Abidine Ben Ali. He served from December 31, 2014 up until his death and led campaigns for gender equality, although his long and controversial political past also cast a shadow over his presidency.

Old hand in politics

Born on November 29, 1926, the 92-year-old politician was an established fixture on the Tunisian political scene with a career that spanned more than 60 years, serving as foreign minister under Habib Bourguiba, Tunisia’s first president. He also served as interim prime minister following Mohamed Ghannouchi’s resignation as prime minister on February 27, 2011.

His strong advocacy of secular, democratic and liberal free-market policies brought him the enduring support of trade unions, businessmen and secularists throughout the country.

In April 2019, he declared that he would not be running for a second presidential term, in spite of his party’s calls for him to stand. Nidaa Tounes, the secular party Essebsi founded, has yet to present another candidate. Presidential elections are set to take place in Tunisia on November 17 2019, with a second-round on November 24 if no candidate is elected in the first round.

Essebsi, also a long-time speaker of parliament under autocratic leader Ben Ali's rule, won elections against the incumbent President Moncef Marzouki, in a polarising vote between the Islamic Ennahda party and Nidaa Tounes.

Marzouki had been elected by means of an interim constitutional assembly in 2011, following Ben Ali’s fall during popular uprisings.

While Essebsi emphasised the need for reconciliation following his victory, many critics believe his return to power promised the return of the Ben Ali-era political cadre.