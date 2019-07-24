CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series
The first 10-part documentary series filmed in 2018 and released this year focused mostly on teams further down the starting grid after the top two decided not to be part of it.
Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 30. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
July 24, 2019

World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix "Drive to Survive" documentary series due to be aired next year, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

The first 10-part documentary series filmed in 2018 and released this year focused mostly on teams further down the starting grid after the top two decided not to be part of it.

A behind-the-scenes look at the championship, it was well-received by fans and sponsors.

Mercedes, the dominant team of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, are celebrating their 200th start as a Formula One constructor at this weekend's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

RECOMMENDED

They also plan to race in a special livery to commemorate their 125th year in motorsport.

Hamilton, winner at Hockenheim last year, goes into the halfway mark of the season with a 39-point lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes have won nine of 10 races so far in 2019.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu