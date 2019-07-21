New Zealand stunned Australia 52-51 in an exhilarating final on Sunday to dethrone the champions and claim their first netball World Cup title in 16 years.

The Silver Ferns were runners-up in the last three editions that Australia won but were determined not to let history repeat itself at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, soaking up the pressure in a tense final quarter to prevail.

"It's been hard work as the Diamonds have been the benchmark in netball, but Liverpool has been amazing," Kiwi Maria Folau, who top-scored for her team in the final with 28, said in a courtside interview.

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said victory was a boost for netball in the country after they missed out on the Commonwealth Games final last year.

"I'm quite speechless... for us to come out and win this, it's huge for our netball community and for New Zealand," she said.