CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Tom Cruise delights fans with first look at 'Top Gun: Maverick'
The military action movie due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Tom Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.
Tom Cruise delights fans with first look at 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Actor Tom Cruise speaks at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, U.S. July 18, 2019 in this still image of a video obtained from social media. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
July 19, 2019

“Top Gun” roared back on Thursday when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con to show the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to his military action movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” due for release in June 2020, sees the return of Cruise’s cocky fighter pilot more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.

“I was always asked ‘When are you going to do another one?’ Well, you’ve been very patient with me. I felt like it was my responsibility to really deliver for you,” Cruise told fans gathered for the annual Comic-Con movie, television and comic book event in San Diego, according to entertainment website Deadline.

The trailer shows Cruise wearing Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s famous leather jacket, racing on a motorcycle and flying a fighter jet through a narrow snow-filled canyon.

RECOMMENDED

The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 box-office hit and features actor Miles Teller as the son of Anthony Edwards’ pilot Goose, who is killed during a training exercise in the first movie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who reprises his rule as Maverick’s rival Iceman.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report