Zimbabwe were suspended from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, with the world governing body saying the country’s cricket administration was not free from government interference.

The ICC Board unanimously decided to freeze funding to national governing body Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and ban the southern African country’s teams from international events.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference," ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement here.

“What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked.”