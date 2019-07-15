Anyone watching the aftermath of England’s Cricket World Cup triumph on Sunday may have noticed the team’s Muslim players hurriedly walk away as the team popped open bottles of champagne in celebration.

Devout Muslims like Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali do not drink alcohol and for Muslims and other fans familiar with Islam watching the incident was pretty easy to understand.

But upholding their religious principles on such a prominent stage with hundreds of millions watching across the globe, added a special significance for many.

“Respect to Moeen Ali & Adil Rashid....Thats how u respect ur Religion,” wrote an Indian fan named Rushiraj on Twitter.

Another user named Hamdaan Sufi Patel, addressing the players, wrote: “Huge respect in the way you both conducted yourselves throughout the celebrations. At the highest point in your careers, you stuck to your morals. Congratulations on winning the World Cup.”

England beat New Zealand in the most dramatic fashion after matching the Kiwis’ total of 241 runs, leading to the two teams contesting a super over in which both got 15 runs each. The tie was then decided in England’s favour because they had more boundaries.