Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" claimed victory again during its second weekend in theaters, dominating over new releases, Paramount's gator thriller "Crawl" and Disney's R-rated comedy "Stuber."

The superhero tentpole collected another $45 million, boosting domestic grosses to $274 million. This weekend's haul represents a 50 percent decline in ticket sales from its inaugural outing, a stronger hold compared to its predecessor, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

The 23rd adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, with box office receipts at $847 million. It's now the biggest "Spider-Man" film internationally with $572 million.

"Crawl" secured the best start among fresh offerings, but neither newcomer managed to pack theaters. Paramount's disaster thriller landed in third place, biting into $12 million when it debuted in 3,170 theaters.

The studio shelled out $13.5 million in production fees. Directed by Alexandre Aja, "Crawl" follows a father and daughter (Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario) who are forced to escape a pack of hungry alligators after a massive hurricane hits their Florida town.

A majority of ticket buyers were between the ages of 18 and 44. Overseas, "Crawl" pulled in $4.8 million from 20 international markets for a global start of $16.8 million.

Falling not far behind is "Stuber," Disney's first R-rated release since inheriting Fox's film assets.