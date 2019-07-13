A green tinge on the Lord's track intrigued New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his England counterpart Eoin Morgan on Saturday, although both shied away from making bold predictions for Sunday's Cricket World Cup final.

The pitch sported a healthy green cover, although it looked dry underneath before being put under cover.

"Perhaps encouraging to seam bowlers on both sides," Williamson told reporters before the team's practice session.

"But we don't know what the wicket has in store. There's still a bit of time between now and the start of play and I haven't had a close look at it just yet."

New Zealand demonstrated their ability to defend below-par totals in their low-scoring semi-final clash against India's formidable batting lineup.

Bowlers Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have shown tremendous ability to adjust to conditions, often combining to cover up New Zealand's batting frailties.

"Usually, it's a fairly fair surface here but I think at the same time one that guys need to adapt quickly to, like any other surface that we have seen in the Worl d Cup," Williamson said.

"We have done it on a number of occasions but we will have to be good at doing that tomorrow."