New Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has targeted a trophy haul following his move to the Catalan club from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona won the Spanish league title last season but it lost the Copa del Rey final to Valencia and squandered a three-nil lead following the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.

Griezmann wants to change that as he prepares for his first season at the Camp Nou.

"I want to win it all. La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League. They are both the club's and my goals. I wish I can achieve it here," said the Frenchman.

The signing of Antoine Griezmann on Friday sparked a furious reaction from Atletico Madrid over the amount the La Liga champions paid for the World Cup winner.

In a statement, Barca revealed they had paid the 120 million euros to activate the Frenchman's release clause, adding he would sign a five-year deal that included a "buyout clause of 800 million euros".

"This is our path"

Griezmann almost signed for Barca 12 months ago, but instead opted to remain at Atletico, announcing his choice to stay in a documentary called "The Decision".

"When I was a boy, my dad taught me that trains don't come around just once," Griezmann said in a video posted on the Barcelona website on Friday.

"Now it's time to take on the challenge of a new destination.

"Finally, our paths cross. I'll defend the Barca colours with all my determination and commitment. It's our time. This is our path."

However, within minutes of Barcelona's announcement, Atletico said they believed "the amount paid is insufficient to meet the release clause as it is obvious that the agreement between the player and Barcelona had been concluded before the release clause dropped from 200 million euros to 120 million euros" at the start of the month.